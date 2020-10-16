Comparing American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) and Yeti (OTCMKTS:YETI)

American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) and Yeti (NYSE:YETI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get American Rare Earths and Materials alerts:

This table compares American Rare Earths and Materials and Yeti’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yeti $913.73 million 5.08 $50.43 million $1.10 48.50

Yeti has higher revenue and earnings than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Profitability

This table compares American Rare Earths and Materials and Yeti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A Yeti 7.17% 84.63% 17.40%

Risk & Volatility

American Rare Earths and Materials has a beta of 19.14, suggesting that its share price is 1,814% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yeti has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Yeti shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of American Rare Earths and Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Yeti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Rare Earths and Materials and Yeti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rare Earths and Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Yeti 0 5 10 0 2.67

Yeti has a consensus price target of $49.86, indicating a potential downside of 6.55%. Given Yeti’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yeti is more favorable than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Summary

Yeti beats American Rare Earths and Materials on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Rare Earths and Materials Company Profile

American Rare Earths and Materials Corp., formerly known as Element 21 Golf Company, is engaged in commercializing Rare Earth metals and extracting these metals. The Company is developing opportunities to distribute Rare Earths like Scandium, Neodymium, Europium and Lithium that may help industries launch products improved through the use of these Rare Earth metals such as hybrid cars, flat screen televisions, LED light bulbs and wind turbines. In addition, Rare Earths metals and materials may have applications in large market categories such as transportation, shipbuilding, power transmission, automotive, aerospace and others. The Company’s head office is located in Toronto, Canada and has offices and operations in the USA, Canada, Russia, and Asia.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand. In addition, the company offers YETI-branded gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, ice substitutes, and dog bowls. The company sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through Website. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for American Rare Earths and Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rare Earths and Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.