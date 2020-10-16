Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) versus Acme United (NASDAQ:ACU) Critical Contrast

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) and Acme United (NYSE:ACU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Acme United shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Acme United shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lifetime Brands and Acme United’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifetime Brands $734.90 million 0.30 -$44.42 million $0.45 22.82 Acme United $142.46 million 0.57 $5.51 million N/A N/A

Acme United has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lifetime Brands.

Dividends

Lifetime Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Acme United pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lifetime Brands pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lifetime Brands has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Acme United has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Lifetime Brands has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acme United has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lifetime Brands and Acme United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifetime Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Acme United 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Lifetime Brands and Acme United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifetime Brands -8.16% 4.01% 1.11% Acme United 4.32% 11.55% 5.70%

Summary

Acme United beats Lifetime Brands on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. It also provides home solutions, such as other products that are used in the home, such as thermal beverageware, bath scales, weather and outdoor household, food storage, neoprene travel, and home dÃ©cor products. The company owns or licenses various brands, including Farberware, Mikasa, Taylor, KitchenAid, KitchenCraft, Pfaltzgraff, BUILT NY, Rabbit, Kamenstein, and MasterClass. It serves mass market merchants, specialty stores, commercial stores, department stores, warehouse clubs, grocery stores, off-price retailers, food service distributors, pharmacies, food and beverage outlets, and e-commerce. The company sells its products sells its products directly, as well as through its own Internet sites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand. The company also provides fixed blade, folding knives, line of sight cutting tools, and tactical tools under the Camillus brand name; fishing tools and knives, as well as cut and puncture resistant gloves, telescopic landing nets, net containment systems, and fishing gaffs under the Cuda brand name; and sharpening tools for knives, scissors, chisels, skis, skates, and other edges under the DMT brand name. In addition, it offers first aid kits, refills, and safety products under the First Aid Only brand; portable eyewash solutions and over-the-counter medications, including active ingredients aspirin, acetaminophen, and ibuprofen under the PhysiciansCare brand; and bodily fluid and spill clean-up solutions under the Spill Magic brand, as well as through Pac-Kit brand. The company sells its products directly and through its independent manufacturer representatives to wholesale, contract, and retail stationery distributors; office supply super stores; school supply distributors; industrial distributors; wholesale florists; mass market and ecommerce retailers; and hardware chains, as well as sells a selection of products through its websites. The company was formerly known as Acme Shear Company and changed its name to Acme United Corporation in 1971. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

