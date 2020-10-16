Contrasting Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) and Flexible Solutions International (OTCMKTS:FSI)

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) and Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and Flexible Solutions International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Flexible Solutions International $27.44 million 0.95 $1.91 million $0.16 13.31

Flexible Solutions International has higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Artemis Therapeutics and Flexible Solutions International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Flexible Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and Flexible Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -196.61% Flexible Solutions International 11.74% 15.50% 9.91%

Volatility & Risk

Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flexible Solutions International has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flexible Solutions International beats Artemis Therapeutics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile

Artemis Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Artemisone, an orally-administered 10-alpha-amino artemisinin derivative with antiviral and antiparasitic properties. It focuses on advancing Artemisone as an antiparasitic treatment for patients infected with Plasmodium falciparum; and as an antiviral agent to address unmet clinical needs in immunocompromised patients infected with human cytomegalovirus and other viral or infectious diseases. The company has license agreement with Hadasit Medical Research Services and Development Ltd., Hadassah Medical Organization, and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology R and D Corporation Limited for the development of Artemisone. Artemis Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers. The company offers thermal polyaspartates (TPAs) for oilfields to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. It also provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; and TPAs as additives for household laundry detergents, consumer care products, and pesticides. In addition, the company offers nitrogen conservation products for agriculture that slow down nitrogen loss from fields. Further, it provides HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. The company is headquartered in Taber, Canada.

