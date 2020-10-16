Reviewing Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) & Its Competitors

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BVH) is one of 63 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bluegreen Vacations to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations’ rivals have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -4.60% -1.25% -0.44% Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 8.80% 3.97% 1.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bluegreen Vacations and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 435 974 1041 52 2.28

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 12.35%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million $17.69 million 9.81 Bluegreen Vacations Competitors $1.51 billion $208.71 million 12.78

Bluegreen Vacations’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations rivals beat Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

