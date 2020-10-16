Head to Head Analysis: Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) and Diguang International Development (NYSE:DGNG)

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) and Diguang International Development (OTCMKTS:DGNG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.6% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and Diguang International Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group 5.11% 6.32% 4.15% Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and Diguang International Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group $283.96 million 1.29 $22.19 million $1.69 15.96 Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vishay Precision Group has higher revenue and earnings than Diguang International Development.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vishay Precision Group and Diguang International Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Diguang International Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vishay Precision Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.02%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than Diguang International Development.

Risk and Volatility

Vishay Precision Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diguang International Development has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vishay Precision Group beats Diguang International Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The company's product portfolio includes foil resistors, foil strain gages, transducers, load cells, weighing modules, data acquisition systems, and weighing and control systems, as well as sensors that convert mechanical inputs into an electronic signal for display, processing, interpretation, or control by its instrumentation and system products. Its products are primarily used in the military and aerospace, medical, agricultural, steel, and construction sectors for application in waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scale manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, steel, paper, and food industries. The company markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, and idistributors, as well as directly to end-use customers. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Diguang International Development

Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. engages in the design, production, and distribution of small to medium-sized light emitting diode and cold cathode fluorescent lamp backlights primarily for large and medium sized companies. The company offers backlights for liquid crystal displays in various applications, such as color displays for cell phones, car televisions and navigation systems, digital cameras, televisions, computer displays, camcorders, PDAs, DVDs, CD and MP3/MP4 players, and appliance displays, as well as for indoor and outdoor lighting, and home and office use. It sells its products to customers primarily in Taiwan, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, and China Mainland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sino Olympics Industrial Limited.

