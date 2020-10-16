Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) versus Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Head to Head Contrast

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) and Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Evofem Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernus Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25 Evofem Biosciences 0 1 6 0 2.86

Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.40%. Evofem Biosciences has a consensus price target of $7.71, indicating a potential upside of 168.79%. Given Evofem Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evofem Biosciences is more favorable than Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Evofem Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernus Pharmaceuticals 27.85% 19.44% 9.55% Evofem Biosciences N/A -250.21% -125.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Evofem Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals $392.76 million 2.73 $113.06 million $2.10 9.69 Evofem Biosciences N/A N/A -$80.03 million ($1.31) -2.19

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Evofem Biosciences. Evofem Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Supernus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals beats Evofem Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy. Its product candidates comprise SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed phase III clinical trial that is used for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression; SPN-604 extended release oxcarbazepine, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of bipolar disorder; and SPN-817 that is in phase I clinical trial to treat severe pediatric epilepsy disorders. The company markets its products through pharmaceutical wholesalers and distributors. It has a development and option agreement with Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to conduct a phase II clinical program for NV-5138 in treatment-resistant depression. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.