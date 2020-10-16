Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,760.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,559.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,060.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,527.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,434.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

