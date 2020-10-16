Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

GOOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Canada Goose from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $45.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1,297.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 419.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 31.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $148,000. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

