Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) to Hold

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grafton Group plc manufactures and retails building supplies. The Company operates the Plumbase, Buildbase, Jackson, MacNaughton Blair, Chadwicks and Woodies retail chains as well as produces dry mortar. It operates primarily in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Grafton Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GROUF opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Grafton Group has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

