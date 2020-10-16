GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $825.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.43 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. Equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,479,248.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $878,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,895 in the last quarter. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,000,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,156,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $1,685,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 327,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

