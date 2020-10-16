Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $103.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $115.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,401 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,696,139.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 632,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,580,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 4,806 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $409,423.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 627,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,416,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,173 shares of company stock worth $45,764,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

