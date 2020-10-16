Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) to Buy

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 1.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 114.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 69.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

