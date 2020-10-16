Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY) to Strong Sell

Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd engages in the research, development, production and sale of washing machines and water heaters under the brand name of Haier. Its washing machine segment offers top load washing machines, front load washing machines, agitator washing machines and dual-drive washing machines. Haier manufactures various types of water heaters, including electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar energy heaters, and gas boilers, in the categories of mechanical, electric, and network-based. Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd is headquartered in Qingdao, Shandong Province, the PRC. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRELY opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95. Haier Electronics Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40.

Haier Electronics Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of washing machines and water heaters under the Haier, Casarte, and Leader brands in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Washing Machine Business, Water Heater and Water Purifier Business, and Channel Services Business.

