Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded at TheStreet

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Union Gaming Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

BYD opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 155.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,861,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,647 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $16,574,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,229,000 after purchasing an additional 738,279 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $10,482,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,067,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

