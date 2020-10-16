PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PWFL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised PowerFleet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerFleet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Shares of PWFL opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $196.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerFleet news, Director David Mahlab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $278,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 61.7% in the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 84.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 804,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 368,370 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 20.5% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,740,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 296,585 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the second quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 155.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

