Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAR. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $226.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.26%.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $139,500. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,441,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

