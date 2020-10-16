Boku’s (BOKU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boku in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

LON:BOKU opened at GBX 114.59 ($1.50) on Wednesday. Boku has a one year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $273.70 million and a P/E ratio of 114.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.12.

In other news, insider Mark Jorge Britto sold 433,704 shares of Boku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £390,333.60 ($509,973.35).

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

