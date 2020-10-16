Beacon Securities Upgrades Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) to “Buy”

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Beacon Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FURY opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alphabet Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Alphabet Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Canada Goose Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Canada Goose Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grafton Group to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grafton Group to Hold
GrowGeneration Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
GrowGeneration Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Goosehead Insurance Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Goosehead Insurance Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gates Industrial to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gates Industrial to Buy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report