Beacon Securities Upgrades Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) to “Buy”

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Beacon Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FURY opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

