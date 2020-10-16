Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Lowered to GBX 98

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 98 ($1.28) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.41% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:RSG opened at GBX 54.02 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.77. The stock has a market cap of $727.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.50 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.07 ($1.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.