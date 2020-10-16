Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Lowered to GBX 98

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 98 ($1.28) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.41% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON:RSG opened at GBX 54.02 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.77. The stock has a market cap of $727.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.50 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.07 ($1.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
