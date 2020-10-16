Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) PT Raised to GBX 630

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BDEV. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 553 ($7.22) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 660.23 ($8.63).

BDEV opened at GBX 550 ($7.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 501.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 505.86. Barratt Developments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

