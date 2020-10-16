Aggreko (LON:AGK) Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Aggreko (LON:AGK) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 350 ($4.57). Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aggreko to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aggreko from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 607.78 ($7.94).
AGK opened at GBX 449.60 ($5.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Aggreko has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285.90 ($3.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 881 ($11.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $937.94 million and a PE ratio of -20.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 407.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 448.27.
Aggreko Company Profile
Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.
