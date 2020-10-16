Aggreko (LON:AGK) Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Aggreko (LON:AGK) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 350 ($4.57). Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aggreko to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aggreko from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 607.78 ($7.94).

AGK opened at GBX 449.60 ($5.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Aggreko has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285.90 ($3.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 881 ($11.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $937.94 million and a PE ratio of -20.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 407.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 448.27.

In other news, insider Heath Drewett sold 15,871 shares of Aggreko stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £70,149.82 ($91,651.19).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

