Carnival (LON:CCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Carnival (LON:CCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,032 ($13.48).

LON:CCL opened at GBX 905.20 ($11.83) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,012.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 997.20. Carnival has a 1-year low of GBX 581 ($7.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,732 ($48.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

