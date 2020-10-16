PRS Reit (LON:PRSR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

PRS Reit (LON:PRSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.40% from the stock’s previous close.
LON PRSR opened at GBX 74.48 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. PRS Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94 ($1.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $385.82 million and a PE ratio of 20.69.
About PRS Reit
Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for PRS Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRS Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.