PRS Reit (LON:PRSR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

PRS Reit (LON:PRSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.40% from the stock’s previous close.

LON PRSR opened at GBX 74.48 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. PRS Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94 ($1.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $385.82 million and a PE ratio of 20.69.

About PRS Reit

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

