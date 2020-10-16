Pearson (LON:PSON) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PSON. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 613.55 ($8.02).

Get Pearson alerts:

PSON stock opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 712.60 ($9.31). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 539.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 528.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.70.

Pearson (LON:PSON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (1) (($0.01)) by GBX (4.10) (($0.05)). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pearson will post 5560.6305011 EPS for the current year.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.