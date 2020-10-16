Marathon Oil Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a report released on Monday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 800.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

