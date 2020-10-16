Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Lifted by Analyst

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mplx in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mplx’s FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.62.

Mplx stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. Mplx has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 28,782,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,029,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,400,000 after purchasing an additional 838,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 29,523.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

