Truist Securiti Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 166.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $82.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,159,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,628,000 after buying an additional 109,141 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,162,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after buying an additional 237,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,966,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 3,546,102 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,892,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after buying an additional 401,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,846,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 267,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.