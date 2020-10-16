Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Lantern Pharma Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Lantern Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LTRN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Colliers Secur. started coverage on Lantern Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ThinkEquity reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Lantern Pharma has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.86.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

