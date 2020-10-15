Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $356,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $120,747,000 after buying an additional 89,211 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $321.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $305.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $333.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,510 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,403. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

