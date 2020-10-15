QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 81,975.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,447 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 39,769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 49,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $129.88 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,233. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

