Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 135.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after buying an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $28,368,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 645.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,788,000 after purchasing an additional 507,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 861.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 450,449 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

NYSE:HON opened at $173.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.96 and its 200-day moving average is $149.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

