Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 770,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,034,000 after acquiring an additional 232,550 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in JD.Com by 89.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 56,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in JD.Com by 36.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,837,000 after buying an additional 1,095,678 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Barclays raised their target price on JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

