CX Institutional Acquires 1,027 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after buying an additional 1,711,353 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,414,000 after buying an additional 7,254,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C opened at $43.03 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.