Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 426 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 48,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 40,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.