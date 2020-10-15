Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,832,000 after acquiring an additional 328,988 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after acquiring an additional 741,368 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $107.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

