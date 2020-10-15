RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WP Carey by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.044 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

