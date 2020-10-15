WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WP Carey by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in WP Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in WP Carey by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WP Carey stock opened at $66.69 on Thursday. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.70.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.044 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

