RFG Advisory LLC Sells 83 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 121.4% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,238.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,098.70 and its 200-day moving average is $921.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.32 and a beta of 1.57. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $1,283.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,085.31.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.