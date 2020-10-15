RFG Advisory LLC Sells 400 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,281 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 8,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 70,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BofA Securities downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Compass Point increased their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

AXP stock opened at $104.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.64. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

