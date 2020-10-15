RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Express by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after buying an additional 2,645,570 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,390,707,000 after purchasing an additional 569,150 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 170.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,238,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $619,647,000 after purchasing an additional 468,502 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $104.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BofA Securities cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

