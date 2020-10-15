Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,081,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,946,000 after purchasing an additional 170,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,315,000 after buying an additional 34,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 367,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after buying an additional 210,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $156.10 on Thursday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $174.87. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $178,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,453,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,433.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

