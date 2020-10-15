Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.4% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 98,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $40,472,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $45,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 49.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 97,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 53,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

