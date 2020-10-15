Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,750 Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 74.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 211.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average is $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.66. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

