Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,048,850,000 after buying an additional 3,714,710 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after buying an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after buying an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in BlackRock by 929.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after buying an additional 584,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after buying an additional 577,342 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK opened at $639.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $646.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $571.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 30.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.92.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

