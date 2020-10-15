Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,217 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,217 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $276.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $278.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.60.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock worth $17,812,973 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

