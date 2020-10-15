Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Atlassian by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $191.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.50. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $199.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.20, a P/E/G ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

