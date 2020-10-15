Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,942,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. 140166 increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

