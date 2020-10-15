BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in BlackRock by 552.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in BlackRock by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $639.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $646.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $571.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 30.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $636.92.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

