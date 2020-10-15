Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 645,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after acquiring an additional 196,916 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,046,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,159,000 after acquiring an additional 699,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $148.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.27. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

