CX Institutional Acquires 2,800 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 133.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,641,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 453,670 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $38,979,000 after purchasing an additional 297,233 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

